Apple's Intel-powered MacBook Air falls to $799 ahead of Black Friday

While the MacBook Air M1 is technically the latest version of the machine, the previous model only came out in March. It’s still quite new, it just doesn’t have Apple’s new chipset inside. The model on sale has a Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which should be enough power for most people. Apple even doubled the amount of base storage when it released this version of the MacBook Air (it previously only came with 128GB), so you’re getting even more space without paying extra for it.

We gave this model of the MacBook Air a score of 87 and we think it’s much easier to recommend than the version that came before it. That’s in part because of the base storage bump, but also because Apple finally brought the new Magic Keyboard to the Air with this update. Gone are the butterfly keys of yesteryear, and instead you’ll get a more comfortable and reliable keyboard. This MacBook Air also has a lovely Retina display, an excellent trackpad and TouchID for easier, more secure login and authentication.

