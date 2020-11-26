Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Apple's Intel-powered MacBook Air falls to $799 ahead of Black Friday

It's a new all-time low for this version of the Air that debuted in March.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
1h ago
Comments
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

2020 Apple MacBook Air
Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

Apple just launched new M1-powered machines a few weeks ago, ushering in a new era for Mac computers. However, you can still get Intel-powered Mac laptops and desktops, and it’ll be a while before Apple full transitions all of its machines to its own chips. If you feel comfortable sticking with Intel, you can now get the previous-generation MacBook Air for its lowest price ever — only $799. That’s $200 off its normal price and $100 less than its previous record low.

Buy MacBook Air at Amazon - $799

While the MacBook Air M1 is technically the latest version of the machine, the previous model only came out in March. It’s still quite new, it just doesn’t have Apple’s new chipset inside. The model on sale has a Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which should be enough power for most people. Apple even doubled the amount of base storage when it released this version of the MacBook Air (it previously only came with 128GB), so you’re getting even more space without paying extra for it.

We gave this model of the MacBook Air a score of 87 and we think it’s much easier to recommend than the version that came before it. That’s in part because of the base storage bump, but also because Apple finally brought the new Magic Keyboard to the Air with this update. Gone are the butterfly keys of yesteryear, and instead you’ll get a more comfortable and reliable keyboard. This MacBook Air also has a lovely Retina display, an excellent trackpad and TouchID for easier, more secure login and authentication.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

In this article: engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, holiday20, holidaydeal20, VMHoliday2020, bfcm20, Apple, MacBook Air, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
The best TV deals we could find for Black Friday

The best TV deals we could find for Black Friday

View
'Marvel's Avengers' hasn't turned a profit yet

'Marvel's Avengers' hasn't turned a profit yet

View
The best microSD card, SSD and other storage deals we found for Black Friday

The best microSD card, SSD and other storage deals we found for Black Friday

View
Comcast is hiking TV and internet prices in 2021

Comcast is hiking TV and internet prices in 2021

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr