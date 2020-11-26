Apple's Intel-powered MacBook Air falls to $799 ahead of Black Friday

Apple just launched new M1-powered machines a few weeks ago, ushering in a new era for Mac computers. However, you can still get Intel-powered Mac laptops and desktops, and it’ll be a while before Apple full transitions all of its machines to its own chips. If you feel comfortable sticking with Intel, you can now get the previous-generation MacBook Air for its lowest price ever — only $799. That’s $200 off its normal price and $100 less than its previous record low.
While the MacBook Air M1 is technically the latest version of the machine, the previous model only came out in March. It’s still quite new, it just doesn’t have Apple’s new chipset inside. The model on sale has a Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which should be enough power for most people. Apple even doubled the amount of base storage when it released this version of the MacBook Air (it previously only came with 128GB), so you’re getting even more space without paying extra for it.
We gave this model of the MacBook Air a score of 87 and we think it’s much easier to recommend than the version that came before it. That’s in part because of the base storage bump, but also because Apple finally brought the new Magic Keyboard to the Air with this update. Gone are the butterfly keys of yesteryear, and instead you’ll get a more comfortable and reliable keyboard. This MacBook Air also has a lovely Retina display, an excellent trackpad and TouchID for easier, more secure login and authentication.
