Apple's 256GB MacBook Air M1 is down to an all-time low at Amazon

If you missed last year's record Cyber Monday deal on the MacBook Air M1, you're in luck. While Apple's 256GB ultraportable has hovered between $950 to $1,000 since, it's now dropped to $899 on Amazon — marking an all-time low for the retailer. It's also the best option for those on a budget as the 512GB model currently costs $1,149 and the MacBook Pro 13-inch starts at $1,199. Both the Silver and Space grey variants are included in the latest offer, so you get a choice between the lighter and darker shade.

Buy MacBook Air M1 at Amazon - $899

We awarded the MacBook Air M1 a stellar 94 review score based on its swift performance, impressive fanless design and 16 hour battery life. But, the main talking point was always going to be Apple's shift from Intel's processors to its own M1 system-on-a-chip. As Devindra Hardawar noted in our review, the change transformed Apple's lightweight notebook into a "speed demon" that completes most tasks — from web browsing to productivity to gaming — blazingly fast.

Back in November, our benchmarks showed the new Air beating every PC we'd tested that year in terms of single-core performance. What's more, it held its own in multi-core tests, only losing out to some of Intel's and AMD's fastest chips.

Nowadays, Apple acolytes have plenty of options when upgrading, including the new iPad Pro unveiled at its blowout Spring Forward event. You'll also need to weigh up your future storage needs. But, if you've managed to cope with 256GB in the past, then Amazon's sub-$900 deal is currently your best bet for Apple's best-ever slim laptop.