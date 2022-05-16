Apple's MacBook Air M1 falls back to $850

Now is a good moment to buy the MacBook Air M1 as a grad gift — or as a travel companion for yourself. Amazon is once again selling the base MacBook Air for $850 after a $100 discount at checkout. You'll have to be content with a gold model, but that's the lowest price we've seen in months.

The MacBook Air M1 remains a solid pick a year and a half after its debut. It's still fast, lasts ages on battery and is completely silent thanks to its fanless design. You can go a full day of work (or vacation) without plugging in. Toss in the quality display, an enjoyable keyboard and a top-tier trackpad and you'll have a strong all-rounder.

The 720p webcam, two USB-C ports and non-expandable memory/storage configuration may be limiting for some. And yes, the age is a consideration. While it's not clear just when Apple will upgrade the MacBook Air, there's no question the M1 variant has been around for a while and might get a replacement in the months ahead. At this price, though, it's still a safe choice if you like its blend of performance and portability.

