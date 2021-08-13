Apple's MacBook Air M1 drops to a new record low of $800

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Even with the high-powered MacBook Pros now available, we still consider the MacBook Air M1 to be the best Apple laptop for most people. We've seen the notebook go up and down in price this year, but now you can grab it at the best price we've seen. The 256GB model is down to $800, or $200 off its normal price, and the 512GB model has the same $200 discount, bringing its final price down to $1,050. As of writing this post, the silver option in both storage capacities is sold out, so we recommend grabbing the color you want soon.

Apple's thinnest and lightest laptop earned a score of 94 from us when it first came out due mostly to its impressive performance and lack of fan noise. The M1 chipset makes this MacBook Air feel speedier and smoother than previous models, helping the notebook wake almost instantly when you open the lid and making the machine more responsive overall. You'll also notice GPU improvements as well — while the MacBook Air isn't a gaming machine, you'll be able to play Apple Arcade titles easily.

Apple removed the fan from the inside of the MacBook Air M1, so you won't be bothered by whirring noises even when pushing the machine to its limits. It's a small detail, but it makes the experience of using the laptop much better — and you'll be able to do so for a long time thanks to the MacBook Air's 16-hour battery life. Arguably the biggest downsides to the Air M1 come from its svelteness: it only has two USB-C ports, which is in stark contrast to the new MacBook Pros' wide array of useful connectors. But if you can deal with the dongle life for a bit, the MacBook Air M1 will likely serve you well as your daily driver.

