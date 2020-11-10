The MacBook Pro vs. the competition: Breaking away from Intel

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro here, and it’s packed with Apple’s own custom silicon chip, the M1. The company is touting faster performance and better battery life in this new machine, though we’ll have to wait for Engadget’s full review to see if these claims hold up. For now, we can check out how this new powerhouse fares against some of the more popular 13-inch machines on the market, including our perennial favorite, the XPS 13. And if you aren’t ready to make the leap to Apple’s new tech there’s still a version of the MacBook Pro packing an Intel Core i5 or i7, for which we’ve included the numbers in the table as well.

MacBook Pro Surface Book 3 Dell XPS 13 Price starts at $1,299 starts at $1,600 starts at $1,000 Dimensions 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches (304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm) 12.3 x 9.14 x 0.51-0.90 inches (312 x 232 x 13-23 mm)

12.3 x 9.14 x 0.59-0.90 inches (312 x 232 x 15-23 mm) 11.64 x 7.82 x 0.58 inches (295.7 x 198.7 x 14.8 mm) Weight 3 pounds (1.4 kg)

/ 3.1 pounds (1.4 kg) 3.38 pounds (1.5 kg) /

3.62 pounds (1.64 g) 2.64 pounds (1.2 kg) /

2.8 pounds (1.27 kg) OS macOS Big Sur Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Display 13.3-inch Retina IPS LCD 13.5-inch PixelSense LCD 13.4-inch InfinityEdge LCD Resolution 2,560 x 1,600 3,000 x 2,000 1,920 x 1,200 /

3,840 x 2,400 Processor Apple M1* /

Intel Core i5 (2 GHz, up to 3.8 GHz) /

Intel Core i7 (2.3 GHz, up to 4.1 GHz) Intel Core i5-1035G7 (1.2 GHz, up to 3.7 GHz) /

Intel Core i7-1065G7 (1.3 GHz, up to 3.9 GHz) Intel Core i3-1115G4 (3 GHz, up to 4.1 GHz) /

Intel Core i5-1135G7 (2.4 GHz, up to 4.2 GHz) Memory M1: 8 / 16 GB

Intel: 16 / 32 GB 8 / 16 / 32 GB 8 GB Graphics Apple M1* /

Intel Iris Plus Intel Iris Plus /

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Intel UHD Graphics Storage 256 / 512 GB

1 / 2 TB 256 / 512 GB

1 TB 256 / 512 GB

1 TB Ports USB-C (x2, Thunderbolt) USB-C, USB-A (x2), Surface Connect (x2), SDXC USB-C (x2, Thunderbolt), microSD Wireless 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.0 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.0 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1 Battery 58.2 WHr /

58 WHr 22.3 WHr (tablet), 59.7 WHr (with keyboard) ** 52 WHr

* We don’t have precise processing power for the M1 at this time, but it’s an 8-core CPU with a 7-core GPU and a 16-core “Neural Engine.”

** Estimated numbers only.