Image credit: Apple

The MacBook Pro vs. the competition: Breaking away from Intel

How big of a difference does the M1 make?
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
1h ago
MacBook Pro
Apple

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro here, and it’s packed with Apple’s own custom silicon chip, the M1. The company is touting faster performance and better battery life in this new machine, though we’ll have to wait for Engadget’s full review to see if these claims hold up. For now, we can check out how this new powerhouse fares against some of the more popular 13-inch machines on the market, including our perennial favorite, the XPS 13. And if you aren’t ready to make the leap to Apple’s new tech there’s still a version of the MacBook Pro packing an Intel Core i5 or i7, for which we’ve included the numbers in the table as well.

MacBook Pro

Surface Book 3

Dell XPS 13

Price

starts at $1,299

starts at $1,600

starts at $1,000

Dimensions

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches (304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm)

12.3 x 9.14 x 0.51-0.90 inches (312 x 232 x 13-23 mm)
12.3 x 9.14 x 0.59-0.90 inches (312 x 232 x 15-23 mm)

11.64 x 7.82 x 0.58 inches (295.7 x 198.7 x 14.8 mm)

Weight

3 pounds (1.4 kg)
/ 3.1 pounds (1.4 kg)

3.38 pounds (1.5 kg) /
3.62 pounds (1.64 g)

2.64 pounds (1.2 kg) /
2.8 pounds (1.27 kg)

OS

macOS Big Sur

Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home

Display

13.3-inch Retina IPS LCD

13.5-inch PixelSense LCD

13.4-inch InfinityEdge LCD

Resolution

2,560 x 1,600

3,000 x 2,000

1,920 x 1,200 /
3,840 x 2,400

Processor

Apple M1* /
Intel Core i5 (2 GHz, up to 3.8 GHz) /
Intel Core i7 (2.3 GHz, up to 4.1 GHz)

Intel Core i5-1035G7 (1.2 GHz, up to 3.7 GHz) /
Intel Core i7-1065G7 (1.3 GHz, up to 3.9 GHz)

Intel Core i3-1115G4 (3 GHz, up to 4.1 GHz) /
Intel Core i5-1135G7 (2.4 GHz, up to 4.2 GHz)

Memory

M1: 8 / 16 GB
Intel: 16 / 32 GB

8 / 16 / 32 GB

8 GB

Graphics

Apple M1* /
Intel Iris Plus

Intel Iris Plus /
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

Intel UHD Graphics

Storage

256 / 512 GB
1 / 2 TB

256 / 512 GB
1 TB

256 / 512 GB
1 TB

Ports

USB-C (x2, Thunderbolt)

USB-C, USB-A (x2), Surface Connect (x2), SDXC

USB-C (x2, Thunderbolt), microSD

Wireless

802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.0

802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.0

802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1

Battery

58.2 WHr /
58 WHr

22.3 WHr (tablet), 59.7 WHr (with keyboard) **

52 WHr

* We don’t have precise processing power for the M1 at this time, but it’s an 8-core CPU with a 7-core GPU and a 16-core “Neural Engine.”

** Estimated numbers only.

