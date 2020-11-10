The MacBook Pro vs. the competition: Breaking away from Intel

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro here, and it’s packed with Apple’s own custom silicon chip, the M1. The company is touting faster performance and better battery life in this new machine, though we’ll have to wait for Engadget’s full review to see if these claims hold up. For now, we can check out how this new powerhouse fares against some of the more popular 13-inch machines on the market, including our perennial favorite, the XPS 13. And if you aren’t ready to make the leap to Apple’s new tech there’s still a version of the MacBook Pro packing an Intel Core i5 or i7, for which we’ve included the numbers in the table as well.
MacBook Pro
Surface Book 3
Dell XPS 13
Price
Dimensions
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches (304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm)
12.3 x 9.14 x 0.51-0.90 inches (312 x 232 x 13-23 mm)
11.64 x 7.82 x 0.58 inches (295.7 x 198.7 x 14.8 mm)
Weight
3 pounds (1.4 kg)
3.38 pounds (1.5 kg) /
2.64 pounds (1.2 kg) /
OS
macOS Big Sur
Windows 10 Home
Windows 10 Home
Display
13.3-inch Retina IPS LCD
13.5-inch PixelSense LCD
13.4-inch InfinityEdge LCD
Resolution
2,560 x 1,600
3,000 x 2,000
1,920 x 1,200 /
Processor
Apple M1* /
Intel Core i5-1035G7 (1.2 GHz, up to 3.7 GHz) /
Intel Core i3-1115G4 (3 GHz, up to 4.1 GHz) /
Memory
M1: 8 / 16 GB
8 / 16 / 32 GB
8 GB
Graphics
Apple M1* /
Intel Iris Plus /
Intel UHD Graphics
Storage
256 / 512 GB
256 / 512 GB
256 / 512 GB
Ports
USB-C (x2, Thunderbolt)
USB-C, USB-A (x2), Surface Connect (x2), SDXC
USB-C (x2, Thunderbolt), microSD
Wireless
802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.0
802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.0
802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1
Battery
58.2 WHr /
22.3 WHr (tablet), 59.7 WHr (with keyboard) **
52 WHr
* We don’t have precise processing power for the M1 at this time, but it’s an 8-core CPU with a 7-core GPU and a 16-core “Neural Engine.”
** Estimated numbers only.