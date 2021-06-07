Monterey is the next version of Apple's macOS

Where can Apple go after macOS Big Sur? Last year's release delivered a (long overdue) visual facelift, as well as major changes for core apps like Safari, Maps and Messages. Now with macOS Monterey, Apple is trying to polish its desktop operating system even further. There's support for sharing your music and movies with SharePlay, and some other features shared with iOS 15. Sure, this isn't the massive macOS reboot some have been waiting for — at its core, it still looks mostly like the original OS X — but it should still make life a bit easier for Apple desktop users.

One of the most notable new features of macOS Monterey is Universal Control, a way for you to seamlessly use your keyboard and mouse across a Mac and iPad. That's something third-party apps like Across have offered for some time, but historically they've been hard to set up and finicky to use. Apple's advantage, as always, is that it can do much of the configuration work within its OS. As demonstrated by Craig Federighi, Apple's VP of software, Universal Control seems to work as advertised. He had no trouble using a single set of input devices to work across an iPad, MacBook Pro and iPad.

Additionally, you'll also be able to cast your iPad screen and music to your Apple computer with AirPlay to Mac. The name pretty much says it all: It's another way to make it easier to work across multiple Apple devices. And just like the classic AirPlay feature, it could make it easier for you to collaborate with other Apple users. At the very least, it'll be a smart way to play tunes on the new iMac's excellent speakers.

