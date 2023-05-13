Apple offers a free one-month trial of MLS Season Pass to new and returning subscribers You can take advantage of the promotion until October 31st.

Apple has begun offering a free one-month trial for MLS Season Pass . The promotion is available in every country where you can sign up for the streaming package, and both new and returning monthly subscribers can take advantage. Apple says the offer will remain available through the end of October, meaning it roughly overlaps with what’s left of the MLS season. After the trial is over, your subscription will automatically renew, unless you cancel it beforehand. MLS Season Pass costs $15 per month. If you’re an Apple TV customer, you’ll get a discounted rate of $13 per month.

It’s worth noting the Apple TV app isn’t limited to Apple devices. You can also install it on Roku devices, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Chromecast, Amazon Fire devices, Android TV, cable streaming boxes (including those from Comcast and Verizon) and smart TVs from Samsung, Vizio, Sony, LG and Panasonic.