Apple will ship orders straight from its stores for some customers

Your Apple device might arrive more quickly than usual if you live near an Apple Store in the US and Canada. The tech giant has started shipping orders directly from its retail outlets, according to Bloomberg, instead of shipping them from a distribution center or straight from China like it usually does.
You unfortunately won’t be able to choose whether to have your order shipped from a warehouse or from a store — apparently, the decision relies solely on Apple’s operations team. You could be getting your order from a retail outlet if you live within 100 miles from an Apple Store, though, because the program will only apply to people with a shipping address near one.