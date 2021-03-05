Apple pulls more iMac models ahead of possible M1 refresh

Apple's spring cleaning checklist seems largely devoted to the iMac this year. After discontinuing the iMac Pro earlier this month, it's now scrapped the 512GB and 1TB SSD configurations of the 21.5 inch workstation, according to MacRumors. Though, you can still buy 256GB SSD and 1TB Fusion drive versions.

The two configurations have reportedly been unavailable for purchase on Apple's website since last month and have now been removed altogether. It's still unclear why Apple decided to stop selling them, but it could be that it's simply shedding some inventory ahead of the release of a new iMac range. Bloomberg previously reported that it's working on two new models that cut down on the current iMac's display bezel, oversized chin and curved back. The new all-in-one desktops will also pack Apple's in-house M1 chips as part of its ongoing move away from Intel's processors.

At the same time, it may also be that Apple is grappling with the same supply shortages that have disrupted the wider tech industry. Alongside a pandemic-induced shortfall in semiconductors, leading SSD supplier Samsung has been forced to stall operations at its chip fab in Texas due to power outages caused by extreme weather conditions.