Latest in Gear

Image credit: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Apple now considers your 2014 MacBook Air 'vintage'

You won't be guaranteed service for some of Apple's popular older laptops.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
31m ago
Comments
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 22: In this photo Illustration the logo of Apple lights on an Apple Macbook Air on June 22, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Some of Apple’s better-known laptops are riding off into the proverbial sunset, at least as far as the company is concerned. The company has added (via MacRumors) mid-2013 and mid-2014 MacBook Air models (plus the mid-2014 13-inch MacBook Pro) to its “vintage” list, potentially limiting their support. You can still get hardware service from providers, including some Apple retail shops, but access may be dictated by “availability of inventory” or local laws.

Apple also put the fifth-generation iPod touch on the vintage list, although that’s not surprising when the media player hasn’t received major software updates since iOS 9.

While Apple moves devices to its vintage list as a matter of course (all devices that haven’t been sold for at least five but less than seven years), this may be a more important move than most. These MacBooks were some of Apple’s most popular laptops from before the butterfly keyboard era. They’ll continue to work, of course (they still support macOS Catalina), but Apple is sending a clear signal that it’s time to consider an upgrade. Thankfully, Apple just refreshed the Air and the Pro with reliable keyboards and other tangible upgrades. You’ll still have to make some sacrifices (no MagSafe or SD card reader, for instance), but the latest MacBooks are much easier to recommend than models from the past few years.

In this article: Apple, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Support, Mac, Computer, personal computing, laptops, ipod touch, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

AirPods Pro are at their lowest Amazon price ever

AirPods Pro are at their lowest Amazon price ever

View
Sony reveals PlayStation Studios branding for its own PS5 games

Sony reveals PlayStation Studios branding for its own PS5 games

View
Specialized's latest e-bike is a super-light all-rounder

Specialized's latest e-bike is a super-light all-rounder

View
YouTube Music will transfer your Google Play songs with one click

YouTube Music will transfer your Google Play songs with one click

View
'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2' HD remaster lands in September

'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2' HD remaster lands in September

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr