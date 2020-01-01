Apple now considers your 2014 MacBook Air 'vintage'

Some of Apple’s better-known laptops are riding off into the proverbial sunset, at least as far as the company is concerned. The company has added (via MacRumors) mid-2013 and mid-2014 MacBook Air models (plus the mid-2014 13-inch MacBook Pro) to its “vintage” list, potentially limiting their support. You can still get hardware service from providers, including some Apple retail shops, but access may be dictated by “availability of inventory” or local laws.

Apple also put the fifth-generation iPod touch on the vintage list, although that’s not surprising when the media player hasn’t received major software updates since iOS 9.