Dark Sky on Android shuts down following Apple deal

Like it or not, you’ll have to move on from Dark Sky if you’re an Android user. The 9to5Google reports that Apple has shut down Dark Sky on Android and Wear OS as promised, leaving users without the app’s highly localized weather. Apple had initially planned to shutter these versions on July 1st following its acquisition of Dark Sky in March, but offered a month-long extension right as service was due to end.

Your Dark Sky subscription should already be cancelled if you were paying $3 per year. The developers had already promised a “full refund” to members.