Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Vizio

The Apple TV app is now available on Vizio SmartCast TVs

You can get three free months of Apple TV+ if you're a new subscriber.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
11m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Vizio Apple TV
Vizio

If you own a Vizio TV, you may have felt left out watching sets from manufacturers like Samsung and LG get access to Apple TV. But now you too can use the software on your television. Starting today, the Apple TV app — through which you can access Apple TV+ — is available on Vizio SmartCast TVs in the US and Canada (via Variety). If you're new to Apple TV+ and own a Vizio SmartCast TV with SmartCast Home from 2016 or later, you can get three free months when you sign up for the streaming service.  

Besides allowing you to watch originals like Greyhound and The Morning Show, you can also use the TV app to subscribe to premium networks like Showtime and Starz through Apple's Channels feature. With the company's family sharing system, up to six people in a household can share a single Apple TV channel subscription. The TV app also allows you to buy and rent movies and TV shows.  

Apple TV’s expansion beyond Apple’s ecosystem started at CES 2019 when Samsung announced that it was bringing iTunes to some of its smart TV sets. Since then, Apple has also made the app available on LG and Roku TVs and Amazon Fire devices. So it should come as no surprise that you can now access the platform on some of the most popular TVs in the US.

In this article: av, Vizio, tv, television, streaming tv, streaming video, Apple TV, Apple, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Researchers capture the world's first 3,200-megapixel digital photo

Researchers capture the world's first 3,200-megapixel digital photo

View
TikTok is trying to stop a suicide video from spreading

TikTok is trying to stop a suicide video from spreading

View
Blue Origin has been trying to get the hell off this planet for 20 years now

Blue Origin has been trying to get the hell off this planet for 20 years now

View
The all-digital Xbox Series S comes out on November 10th

The all-digital Xbox Series S comes out on November 10th

View
Infinity Ward disables all 'Warzone' vehicles after game-breaking bug emerges

Infinity Ward disables all 'Warzone' vehicles after game-breaking bug emerges

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr