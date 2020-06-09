The Apple TV app is now available on Vizio SmartCast TVs

If you own a Vizio TV, you may have felt left out watching sets from manufacturers like Samsung and LG get access to Apple TV. But now you too can use the software on your television. Starting today, the Apple TV app — through which you can access Apple TV+ — is available on Vizio SmartCast TVs in the US and Canada (via Variety). If you're new to Apple TV+ and own a Vizio SmartCast TV with SmartCast Home from 2016 or later, you can get three free months when you sign up for the streaming service.

Besides allowing you to watch originals like Greyhound and The Morning Show, you can also use the TV app to subscribe to premium networks like Showtime and Starz through Apple's Channels feature. With the company's family sharing system, up to six people in a household can share a single Apple TV channel subscription. The TV app also allows you to buy and rent movies and TV shows.