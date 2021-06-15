Apple TV+ free trial will be reduced to three months starting July 1st

No more year free with any iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch purchase.
Steve Dent
S. Dent|06.15.21
@stevetdent

Sponsored Links

Steve Dent
S. Dent
@stevetdent
June 15th, 2021
In this article: news, gear, three months, free trial, Apple, promotion, Apple TV+, streaming
Apple TV+ free trial will be reduced to three months starting July 1st
Apple

Since it first launched, Apple has been offering a free year of its TV+ streaming service to buyers of new devices, but that perk is about to end. Starting July 1st, 2021, you'll get just three months of free Apple TV+ when you buy a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV or Mac, as MacRumors has reported. 

Apple has kept TV+ subscriber numbers tight to its vest, but Statista recently estimated it had up to 40 million as of the end of 2020. However, a large number of those might have been on free offers, according to reports earlier this year, with a fair chunk saying they had no plans to renew to the $4.99 per month service. For early users of the service, Apple extended free trial times by up to three months depending on when they signed on. 

With the reduction in trial length, Apple might feel it now has enough content compared to when it launched. It also has some genuine hits, particularly with Ted Lasso, which recently confirmed a second season starting July 23rd. In any case, if you've been thinking of buying one of the above Apple devices, you should act before July 1st if you want to get a free year of Apple TV+ before the offer expires. 

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget