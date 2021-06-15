Apple TV+ free trial will be reduced to three months starting July 1st

Since it first launched, Apple has been offering a free year of its TV+ streaming service to buyers of new devices, but that perk is about to end. Starting July 1st, 2021, you'll get just three months of free Apple TV+ when you buy a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV or Mac, as MacRumors has reported.

Apple has kept TV+ subscriber numbers tight to its vest, but Statista recently estimated it had up to 40 million as of the end of 2020. However, a large number of those might have been on free offers, according to reports earlier this year, with a fair chunk saying they had no plans to renew to the $4.99 per month service. For early users of the service, Apple extended free trial times by up to three months depending on when they signed on.

With the reduction in trial length, Apple might feel it now has enough content compared to when it launched. It also has some genuine hits, particularly with Ted Lasso, which recently confirmed a second season starting July 23rd. In any case, if you've been thinking of buying one of the above Apple devices, you should act before July 1st if you want to get a free year of Apple TV+ before the offer expires.