Apple TV+ is now available on Google TV

Google and Apple are following through on their promise to play nice with each other. At least, on their TV services anyway. After announcing in December that the Apple TV app would come to Chromecasts with Google TV, the companies have shared today that the service is now globally available.

With the integration, you'll not only be able to use Apple's app from your Chromecast's interface, but you can also access your purchased films and shows, as well as personalized suggestions without having to cast your iPhone to the TV.

In the US, Google TV users will see Apple Originals in their personalized recommendations and search results. You'll also be able to ask the Google Assistant to open the Apple app or play one of its exclusive titles. These features will roll out to the rest of the world "in the coming months," Google said.

The Apple TV app and the other features mentioned here will also be available on the new Google TV sets announced at CES from Sony and TCL. Google says it plans to "roll out to more Android TV-powered devices in the coming months."