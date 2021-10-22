Apple TV+ renews 'Mythic Quest' for seasons three and four

The workplace sitcom about a game studio wrapped up its second season in June.
Kris Holt
10.22.21
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
October 22nd, 2021
television, news, mythic quest, apple tv, ubisoft, renewal, entertainment, apple tv plus, streaming
Robert McElhenney and F. Murray Abraham in Apple TV+ sitcom Mythic Quest
Apple TV+

Fans of Mythic Quest have much more of the show to look forward to. Apple TV+ has renewed the series for seasons three and four. The second season of the workplace sitcom aired this spring, and season three will arrive in 2022.

Co-creator Rob McElhenney (who plays Ian Grimm in the show) made the announcement with the help of a couple of familiar faces: Jason Sudeikis, the Emmy-winning face of fellow Apple TV+ comedy series Ted Lasso, and Anthony Hopkins, who received an Emmy nomination for narrating Mythic Quest's standalone "Everlight" episode. The series picked up another Emmy nomination this year for its sound editing.

Mythic Quest, which is from some of the folks behind It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, focuses on the developers of a hugely successful fictional MMORPG. Ubisoft co-produces Mythic Quest, so there's certainly a degree of authenticity to the show and how a game studio might actually operate.

