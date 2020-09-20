Apple TV+ won its first major Emmy for Billy Crudup in 'The Morning Show'

After winning two Daytime Emmys last week, Apple TV+ took its first major “Primetime” Emmy last night. Billy Crudup won for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series in ATV+’s The Morning Show for his role as network executive Cory Ellison. Crudup previously won a Critic’s Choice Award for the same role.
This year, the Emmys were split into multiple shows, with the Creative Arts Emmys held last week and the Primetime awards on Monday. Because of the COVID-19 crisis, the show was held virtually with Jimmy Kimmel hosting live while nominees and presenters appeared over Zoom.