Image credit: ABC via Getty Images

Apple TV+ won its first major Emmy for Billy Crudup in 'The Morning Show'

Netflix topped the nominations by far, but HBO took most of the awards.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
The Morning Show with Billy Cruddup Apple TV
ABC via Getty Images

After winning two Daytime Emmys last week, Apple TV+ took its first major “Primetime” Emmy last night. Billy Crudup won for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series in ATV+’s The Morning Show for his role as network executive Cory Ellison. Crudup previously won a Critic’s Choice Award for the same role.

This year, the Emmys were split into multiple shows, with the Creative Arts Emmys held last week and the Primetime awards on Monday. Because of the COVID-19 crisis, the show was held virtually with Jimmy Kimmel hosting live while nominees and presenters appeared over Zoom.

Apple’s streaming rival Netflix didn’t fare so well. Despite receiving 160 nominations total, Netflix won just two Emmys in the main “Primetime” division and 19 in the Creative Arts and other categories. For the major awards, Maria Schrader nabbed best director for Unorthodox and Ozark’s Julia Garner won the Emmy for best supporting actress in a drama. That was a distant third place to HBO, which dominated with 11 wins for Watchmen and Succession, while Pop TV took seven Emmys for Schitt’s Creek.

Disney+ failed to score any Primetime Emmys, but it took home eight awards last week in the Creative arts category, including five for The Mandalorian. That show was nominated for seven more awards in other categories, but failed to take home a major Primetime Emmy (it won seven in total). Rounding out the major streaming networks, the much maligned short-form streaming service Quibi managed to win two Emmys last week for the police drama #FreeRayshawn.

