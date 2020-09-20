Apple TV+ won its first major Emmy for Billy Crudup in 'The Morning Show'

Apple’s streaming rival Netflix didn’t fare so well. Despite receiving 160 nominations total, Netflix won just two Emmys in the main “Primetime” division and 19 in the Creative Arts and other categories. For the major awards, Maria Schrader nabbed best director for Unorthodox and Ozark’s Julia Garner won the Emmy for best supporting actress in a drama. That was a distant third place to HBO, which dominated with 11 wins for Watchmen and Succession, while Pop TV took seven Emmys for Schitt’s Creek.

Disney+ failed to score any Primetime Emmys, but it took home eight awards last week in the Creative arts category, including five for The Mandalorian. That show was nominated for seven more awards in other categories, but failed to take home a major Primetime Emmy (it won seven in total). Rounding out the major streaming networks, the much maligned short-form streaming service Quibi managed to win two Emmys last week for the police drama #FreeRayshawn.