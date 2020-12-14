Apple Watch can now warn if your cardio fitness is low

The latest iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 updates have introduced a new way to measure your health, specifically your cardio fitness level. Not only can Apple Watch users view their cardio fitness level in the iPhone Health App, they’ll also receive a notification if it falls to a low range. Apple first briefly mentioned this feature in September when it revealed the Apple Watch Series 6, but we haven’t heard much about it until now.
The Apple Watch could already measure cardiorespiratory fitness via VO2 max, otherwise known as the maximum amount of oxygen the body is able to use during exercise. But the only way the Watch could measure it was by estimating average and high levels of VO2 max through vigorous exercise.