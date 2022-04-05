Apple Watch SE models are $49 off in a big Amazon sale

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Following a sale on the Apple Watch Series 7 models, Amazon is now focusing on the more value-oriented Watch SE. All four models are available with discounts of $49, with the 40mm GPS Watch SE starting at just $230, or 18 percent off. That's near an all-time low price, and the best deal on the Watch SE we've seen this year.

With solid performance, a familiar design and support for numerous apps, the Watch SE scored a solid 88 in our Engadget review. It looks nearly identical to the Watch SE Series 6 and 7, and delivers smooth performance despite the slightly older processor. Most importantly, it offer all the same features you'd get in the more expensive models, like all-day heart rate monitoring, built-in GPS, fall detection, Apple Pay support, sleep-tracking and more.

It doesn't include a blood oxygen sensor or ECG, nor the always-on display of the Series 6 or Series 7 models. If those things aren't terribly important, you'll still get a full Watch experience. The other main drawbacks with all Watch models are sleep tracking that doesn't quite measure up to the competition, and less than a full day of battery life.

If you want the latest and greatest models, there's more good news too. All the Watch Series 7 models are still on sale for $69 off, starting at $330 for the Watch Series 7 41mm GPS model, $360 for the 45mm GPS model, $430 for the 41mm Cellular version and $460 for the 45mm Cellular model.

