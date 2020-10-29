Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cherlynn Low/Engadget

The Apple Watch SE is already down to $259 at Amazon and Best Buy

Apple's lowest-priced new smartwatch is now more affordable.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
45m ago
Apple Watch SE cellular model
Cherlynn Low/Engadget
The Apple Watch SE is barely a month old, but that isn’t stopping retailers from making the mainstream smartwatch a little more affordable. Amazon is selling the Apple Watch SE for $20 off, starting at $259 for a 40mm GPS version. It’s also available at Best Buy for a similar discount. The $20 price drop applies at both stores regardless of size, color, strap or connectivity, so you’ll get some savings even if you spring for a 44mm cellular model. Best Buy is throwing in six months of Apple Fitness+ with new watches, too.

Buy Apple Watch SE on Amazon - $259 Buy Apple Watch SE on Best Buy - $259

We consider the Apple Watch SE a good starter smartwatch thanks to a carefully-considered balance of features. You won’t get the ECG, blood oxygen monitoring or always-on display tech from more advanced models like the Series 6, but you do get fast, responsive wristwear with a beautiful screen and perks like an always-on altimeter and fall detection. It’s your choice if you don’t care for many frills but still want a watch that should last a long time to come.

The drawbacks mostly come down to software. You’ll still need an iPhone (though it can be a family member’s iPhone if you have a cellular watch), and the built-in sleep tracking is rather basic. You’ll want to turn to third-party apps to gauge your rest quality. And while the battery easily lasts over a day, the Apple Watch SE won’t thrill you if you’re used to days of use from some smartwatches and activity trackers. It strikes a good overall balance, though, and we’d strongly recommend it over the three-year-old Series 3 — especially at this sale price.

