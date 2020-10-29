The Apple Watch SE is already down to $259 at Amazon and Best Buy

The Apple Watch SE is barely a month old, but that isn’t stopping retailers from making the mainstream smartwatch a little more affordable. Amazon is selling the Apple Watch SE for $20 off, starting at $259 for a 40mm GPS version. It’s also available at Best Buy for a similar discount. The $20 price drop applies at both stores regardless of size, color, strap or connectivity, so you’ll get some savings even if you spring for a 44mm cellular model. Best Buy is throwing in six months of Apple Fitness+ with new watches, too.
Buy Apple Watch SE on Amazon - $259 Buy Apple Watch SE on Best Buy - $259