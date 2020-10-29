The Apple Watch SE is already down to $259 at Amazon and Best Buy

We consider the Apple Watch SE a good starter smartwatch thanks to a carefully-considered balance of features. You won’t get the ECG, blood oxygen monitoring or always-on display tech from more advanced models like the Series 6, but you do get fast, responsive wristwear with a beautiful screen and perks like an always-on altimeter and fall detection. It’s your choice if you don’t care for many frills but still want a watch that should last a long time to come.

The drawbacks mostly come down to software. You’ll still need an iPhone (though it can be a family member’s iPhone if you have a cellular watch), and the built-in sleep tracking is rather basic. You’ll want to turn to third-party apps to gauge your rest quality. And while the battery easily lasts over a day, the Apple Watch SE won’t thrill you if you’re used to days of use from some smartwatches and activity trackers. It strikes a good overall balance, though, and we’d strongly recommend it over the three-year-old Series 3 — especially at this sale price.

