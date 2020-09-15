Apple lets you manage a family's worth of Watches from a single iPhone

Apple is making it easier to keep tabs on your loved ones with Family Setup on the Apple Watch. This allows a user to pair multiple Apple Watches to a single iPhone, streamlining the setup process and giving the main user extra control over how the devices are used.

The controlling user — namely, a parent — will be able to remotely restrict contacts and receive location notifications from the paired Watches. Essentially, parents will be able to hand a child or elderly loved one an Apple Watch with all of this remote oversight built-in.