Apple lets you manage a family's worth of Watches from a single iPhone

Apple Watch Family Setup lets you track the kiddos with ease.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
40m ago
Apple Watch
Apple

Apple is making it easier to keep tabs on your loved ones with Family Setup on the Apple Watch. This allows a user to pair multiple Apple Watches to a single iPhone, streamlining the setup process and giving the main user extra control over how the devices are used.

The controlling user — namely, a parent — will be able to remotely restrict contacts and receive location notifications from the paired Watches. Essentially, parents will be able to hand a child or elderly loved one an Apple Watch with all of this remote oversight built-in.

Family Setup rolls out in watchOS 7, which lands on September 16th. It will work with cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 4 or later, or the Apple Watch SE.

