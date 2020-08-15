Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

Apple Watch Series 5 drops to $299 at Walmart

It may be the lowest price you get while the watch is still current.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Apple Watch Series 5 in aluminum with white Sport Band
Apple
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’re determined to get an Apple Watch Series 5 and don’t mind that it’s been around for a while, now’s your time to act — if you aren’t too picky about colors. Walmart is selling a 40mm GPS model with a silver aluminum case and white Sport Band for $299, a full $100 below the official price. The discount doesn’t apply to other hues or sizes, unfortunately, but you can always roll some of the savings into another band.

Buy Apple Watch Series 5 on Walmart - $299

This isn’t the first time the Series 5’s price has dropped to $299. It’s still a good deal, however. Just remember that Apple is expected to release a new watch sometime this fall. It may be worth waiting a month or two if you’re more interested in having the latest wristwear than a bargain.

The Series 5 only has a handful of improvements over the Series 4, but one of those — the always-on display — is arguably one of the largest in Apple Watch history. You no longer have to flick your wrist to check the time or even look at your watch face. Simply put, the Series 5 behaves more like a conventional watch (and some other smartwatches, we’d add). It should become more useful when watchOS 7 arrives, too, as you won’t have to wake your watch to open complications.

And importantly, it’s still an all-around solid watch. The display technology affects battery life to a degree, but you can comfortably get through one day (sometimes two) on a charge. It’s highly responsive, and easy to hear when you’re making a phone call or a Walkie Talkie chat. More importantly, the extensive app ecosystem and tight integration with iOS make it a strong contender if you intend to stick with an iPhone.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Apple, Apple Watch, apple watch series 5, Smartwatch
