Apple Watch Series 5 drops to $299 at Walmart

This isn’t the first time the Series 5’s price has dropped to $299. It’s still a good deal, however. Just remember that Apple is expected to release a new watch sometime this fall. It may be worth waiting a month or two if you’re more interested in having the latest wristwear than a bargain.

The Series 5 only has a handful of improvements over the Series 4, but one of those — the always-on display — is arguably one of the largest in Apple Watch history. You no longer have to flick your wrist to check the time or even look at your watch face. Simply put, the Series 5 behaves more like a conventional watch (and some other smartwatches, we’d add). It should become more useful when watchOS 7 arrives, too, as you won’t have to wake your watch to open complications.

And importantly, it’s still an all-around solid watch. The display technology affects battery life to a degree, but you can comfortably get through one day (sometimes two) on a charge. It’s highly responsive, and easy to hear when you’re making a phone call or a Walkie Talkie chat. More importantly, the extensive app ecosystem and tight integration with iOS make it a strong contender if you intend to stick with an iPhone.

