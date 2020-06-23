Apple Watch Series 5 is back to $299 after WWDC announcements

Buy Apple Watch Series 5 at Walmart - $299

One of watchOS 7’s biggest updates will be sleep tracking -- something that’s been a glaring omission from the Apple Watch for years. Users can set wind-down times, and the watch will monitor sleep quality based on micro-movements. It will also vibrate -- gently at first -- to wake the user up at the ideal point in their sleep cycle.

The Fitness app -- previously called Activity -- adds new workouts like dancing, core and cool-downs. The Maps app will make it easier to get some exercise -- or just get around -- on a bike too, thanks to cycling-specific directions.

Engadget gave the Apple Watch Series 5 a score of 88. It’s not a huge leap compared to the previous generation of watches, but its fast performance, improved Siri implementation and handy always-on display make it the best smartwatch on the market.

The Apple Watch Series 5 has been on sale for this price several times recently, but it often sells out quickly. Now may be a good time to pick one up, considering the presumed Series 6 watches won’t be out for several months and will likely cost quite a bit more. The upcoming watchOS 7 will be compatible with Series 3, 4 and 5 watches, so there’s no need to worry about compatibility once the new OS is out.

