Walmart knocks over $50 off the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6

It appears Amazon may have matched this price, but the navy model is currently sold out. If this color combo isn’t your style, you can save on others, too — just not as much. A slew of the 44mm Series 6s have been discounted to $409 at Walmart and Amazon, which saves you $20. As for 40mm models, both Walmart and Amazon have a number of color combinations for $339, which is $60 off the original price and only $10 more than the record low.

The Apple Watch Series 6 came out last fall and, despite not being very different from the Series 5, impressed us with its small but meaningful improvements. We gave it a score of 89 for its speedy performance, solid battery life and faster charging. This Watch has all of the advanced features you can get in an Apple wearable, including an always-on display, a blood oxygen sensor, ECG capabilities, built-in GPS and heart rate monitor and more. It can also make use of all watchOS 7 features including fall and hand-washing detection. It may be on the expensive side (especially when you can get the Apple Watch SE for $269, if you’re willing to sacrifice a bit), but it’s a smartwatch that you invest in if you don’t plan on upgrading every year or two.

