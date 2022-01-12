Apple's 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard is $100 off and cheaper than ever

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Whether you know someone who just got an iPad Pro or you want to experiment with using the premium tablet as a laptop in the new year, Apple's Magic Keyboard is one of the best typing solutions out there. However, like most first-party Apple accessories, it'll cost you. But now you can get the 12.9-inch model for $100 less than usual from Amazon — the online retailer has the white keyboard for $250, which is the lowest price we've seen it.

Apple Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro Apple's premium keyboard for the iPad Pro is a much easier buy when you can pick it up for $100 off. $250 at Amazon

There are a number of other keyboard options out there for all iPad models, but the Magic Keyboard is, without a doubt, the most luxurious. The 12.9-inch model on sale attaches magnetically to the back of the iPad Pro, keeping the tablet "hovering" above and slightly behind the keys and trackpad. The accessory feeds data to the iPad via the rear smart connector, and that also means that you don't have to worry about charging it separately or pairing it via Bluetooth to the tablet like you would with many other third-party keyboards. We found the Magic Keyboard to be pretty sturdy, and it provides an excellent typing experience. Somewhat surprisingly, the trackpad wasn't as cumbersome to scroll with as we thought it might be (since it's much wider than it is tall) and it provides much more precise control than you'd ever get with the iPad's touchscreen alone.

Overall, the Magic Keyboard is one of the best iPad accessories if you really want to get work done on your iPad Pro. With the advancements Apple has made in recent years with iPadOS, it is feasible to use the company's tablets (especially the iPad Pros) as laptop replacements, and the Magic Keyboard will go a long way to making the tablet feel even more like a traditional laptop.

But we'd be remiss if we didn't point out a few of the accessory's flaws. The Magic Keyboard provides limited range of motion for the iPad — roughly 90 to 130 degrees — which is much less than you'd get from a standard laptop. It's also not the slimmest solution and, while it gets close to replicating the feeling of working on a laptop, it's not exactly the same. Plus, the Magic Keyboard adds a lot to the cost of an already expensive gadget. In this case, you probably already spent $1,000 or more on a 12.9-inch iPad Pro — adding another $350 to that is a big ask. But it's at least a bit easier to stomach when you can get the Magic Keyboard at a discount.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.