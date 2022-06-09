Apple's Mac Mini falls back to an all-time low of $570

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Mac Mini is already the most cost-effective way to get an M1-based Apple computer and right now, you can get an even better deal on one. Amazon has the 2020 Mac Mini M1 (with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage) on sale for $570 via a $99 checkout discount, matching the lowest price we've seen to date.

The Mini comes with an eight-core CPU, eight-core GPU, one more than you'll find in the base Air M1. It also packs a 16-core Neural Engine, so you can expect speedy performance, high energy efficiency and nearly instant wake times. It should provide enough power for most users, even content creators and it can even handle some gaming as well.

The exterior design of the Mac Mini is largely unchanged from the Intel model and that's a good thing. The small silver box will fit into nearly any desk setup without taking up too much space and it has a number of ports including two Thunderbolt connectors, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet connector and a headphone jack.

Our biggest issue with the machine is its lack of upgradeability, as the RAM and SSD are soldered in place. If you can live with that, the Mac Mini M1 remains a good option for anyone in need of an updated, powerful desktop. It's best to act quickly though, as Apple deals often don't last long on Amazon.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.