Apple's Mac Mini M1 returns to a record low of $570 at Amazon

Apple's compact desktop is back down to the best sale price we've seen since its debut. Amazon has the 2020 Mac Mini M1 for $570 right now, thanks to a discounted price that's brought down even further by an automatically applied coupon. That's $130 off the desktop's regular rate, and the model on sale includes 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Mac Mini is still the most cost effective way to get an M1 machine in your home — even the MacBook Air M1, which debuted at the same time, costs more starting at $1,000. The Mini comes with an eight-core CPU, eight-core GPU (one more than you'll find in the base Air M1) and 16-core Neural Engine, so you can expect speedy performance, high energy efficiency and nearly instant wake times. It should provide enough power for most users, even content creators, and it can even handle some gaming as well.

The exterior design of the Mac Mini has been left mostly unchanged, but that's not a bad thing. The small silver box will fit into nearly any desk setup without taking up too much space, and it has a number of ports including two Thunderbolt connectors, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet connector and a headphone jack. Our biggest gripe with the machine is its lack of upgradeability: you can't change the RAM and SSD, as they are soldered in place. But if you can live with that, the Mac Mini M1 remains a good option for anyone in need of an updated, powerful desktop.

