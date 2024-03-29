Apple's MacBook Air M3 hits an all-time low, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

The latest MacBook Air has only been out for three weeks, but it's now $100 off and down to $999 at Amazon, albeit with a shipping delay. This deal is for the base 13-inch Air with Apple's M3 chip, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, so it's best suited for those who won't use the notebook for more intense work. If you need more memory and storage, a configuration with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is down to $1,449 at B&H as well. That's a $50 discount. If you prefer a larger display, Amazon is also selling the base 15-inch Air for $1,204, which is $95 off and another all-time low.

We gave both sizes of the M3 Air a review score of 90 and currently list them as the top picks in our laptop buying guide. They can run a little hot, and they're still limited to two USB-C ports, but they continue to provide slim and sturdy frames, comfortable keyboards and trackpads, long battery life, accurate displays and strong performance for everyday tasks. Apart from the upgraded chip, these new models support Wi-Fi 6E and can output to two external monitors (when the laptop itself is closed, at least). The base configurations technically have faster storage than before, too.

Just note that these offers don't apply to every color finish. We'll also mention that the still-great M2 MacBook Air is down to $899 at Best Buy — that's $50 more than the all-time low we saw earlier this week, but it's a good price if the slightly faster processor and expanded external display support isn't worth another $100 to you.