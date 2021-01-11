Apple's new AirPods Pro with Magsafe are down to $190 at Best Buy

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Update 9:57am ET: Amazon has now matched Best Buy's sale price, bringing the new AirPods Pro down to $190.

Apple only rolled out the MagSafe charging case option for the AirPods Pro wireless earbuds just two weeks ago, but they've already going on sale for a second time. Today, they're available for at Best Buy for just $190, down $60 (24 percent) from the regular $250 price. We expect Amazon will match this price soon, but for now, the online retailer has the earbuds for $200, just $10 more.

The AirPods Pro earned a solid Engadget score of 87, thanks to the improved sound quality, good active noise cancellation, IPX4 water resistance, improved fit for more ear sizes and always-on Siri access. They also offer touch controls that let you easily switch modes between, say, noise cancellation and "Transparency" mode that lets you hear conversations, street noise and more.

However, Apple device compatibility is the most attractive feature compared to, say, Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless earphones. That allows you to rapidly switch between an iPhone, iPad and MacBook computer. Battery life is as high as 5 hours without ANC or Transparency modes, or 4.5 hours of listening time (3.5 hours of talk time) with ANC turned on.

As part of its new AirPods and MacBook Pro launch, Apple gave the AirPods Pro a MagSafe charging case. As before, the case has a built-in battery that allows you to go up to 24 hours without needing access to a wall plug. MagSafe makes charging a bit more convenient, though, as the case will magnetically stick to compatible chargers like Apple's own MagSafe puck.

The $190 Best Buy price makes the AirPods Pro with MagSafe nearly as cheap as we've ever seen the older AirPods Pro without MagSafe. They'll probably keep going on sale fairly often as they've been out now since late 2019 and a new model could be coming down the pipe fairly soon.

