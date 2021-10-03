Apple’s third-gen AirPods have dropped back down to $149 The second-gen model is $99, while the AirPods Pro are on sale for $200.

Apple’s WWDC kicks off today and the company may well reveal some fresh Macs . Before you pick up one of those, though, you may be looking to snag some new AirPods. As it happens, several models are on sale, including the third-gen AirPods. Those have dropped by 12 percent to $149 , which is just $10 more than the record low price.

Apple Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Apple's third-generation AirPods are back on sale just ahead of WWDC. $149 at Amazon

The latest AirPods marked a major improvement over the second-gen model. We gave them a score of 88 in our review , lauding them for having much better audio, a more comfortable design and a substantially improved battery life. That said, the lack of onboard volume controls remained a disappointment and the fit and visual appearance may still not work for everyone.

The third-gen AirPods don't have active noise cancellation either, but you will find that feature on the most recent AirPods Pro, which are also on sale. You can snag a pair for $200. That's $50 off the regular price. We gave the second-gen AirPods Pro a score of 88 as well . The transparency mode impressed us and the earbuds delivered better audio quality than the previous model. The finicky touch gesture, so-so battery life and Apple's choice to retain the same design were negative points, however.

If you're looking for a less expensive set of AirPods, it's worth considering the second-gen model. While they might be showing their age a bit (Apple released them in 2019 ), they're still a good choice for true wireless earbuds, especially for those who use Apple devices. The second-gen AirPods are on sale for $99, which is $30 off.

