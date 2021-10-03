Sponsored Links

Why you can trust us
Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.

Apple’s third-gen AirPods have dropped back down to $149

The second-gen model is $99, while the AirPods Pro are on sale for $200.

Apple totally overhauled AirPods for the third-generation version with the biggest changes coming in the design and audio quality.
Billy Steele/Engadget
Kris Holt
Kris Holt|@krisholt|June 5, 2023 10:49 AM

Apple’s WWDC kicks off today and the company may well reveal some fresh Macs. Before you pick up one of those, though, you may be looking to snag some new AirPods. As it happens, several models are on sale, including the third-gen AirPods. Those have dropped by 12 percent to $149, which is just $10 more than the record low price.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
Apple

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

Apple's third-generation AirPods are back on sale just ahead of WWDC.

$149 at Amazon

The latest AirPods marked a major improvement over the second-gen model. We gave them a score of 88 in our review, lauding them for having much better audio, a more comfortable design and a substantially improved battery life. That said, the lack of onboard volume controls remained a disappointment and the fit and visual appearance may still not work for everyone.

The third-gen AirPods don't have active noise cancellation either, but you will find that feature on the most recent AirPods Pro, which are also on sale. You can snag a pair for $200. That's $50 off the regular price. We gave the second-gen AirPods Pro a score of 88 as well. The transparency mode impressed us and the earbuds delivered better audio quality than the previous model. The finicky touch gesture, so-so battery life and Apple's choice to retain the same design were negative points, however.

If you're looking for a less expensive set of AirPods, it's worth considering the second-gen model. While they might be showing their age a bit (Apple released them in 2019), they're still a good choice for true wireless earbuds, especially for those who use Apple devices. The second-gen AirPods are on sale for $99, which is $30 off.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Apple’s third-gen AirPods have dropped back down to $149
thebuyersguide
news
gear
engadgetdeals
shopping
commerce
streamshopping