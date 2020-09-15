Arlo's wireless doorbell can do direct-to-mobile video calls

To better compete with rivals like Ring, Arlo has launched the Essential Video Doorbell, a wireless version of last year’s Video Doorbell. As before, the most notable feature is square aspect ratio video capture, giving you a head-to-toe view of visitors or a good look at any packages left at your door.

On top of the 180-degree video, you get night vision and HDR modes that show extra detail both in bright and dim lighting conditions. If you want to monitor specific regions like your driveway or porch, you can set up detection zones and receive alerts if something changes. And it can automatically contact you via direct-to-mobile video calls so you can remotely see who’s ringing.