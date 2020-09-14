Aston Martin built a $74,000 racing simulator

The pandemic and need for social distancing have pushed esports into the mainstream, and the world of car racing has taken note. First, NASCAR replaced its canceled races with pro-driven esports races, which broke viewing records. Now, not to be left in the dust, Aston Martin wants in on some of that action. Today, the company announced plans to build a $74,000 racing simulator. It is “the ultimate in luxury esports experiences” for people who have a little extra cash on hand.
The ARM-C01 is designed to match the Aston Martin aesthetic. It has a carbon fiber frame, Aston Martin racing grille and seating position that imitates the Aston Martin Valkyrie. The British company Curv Racing Simulators worked with Aston Martin to develop the racing tech.