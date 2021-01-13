Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASUS

Watch the ASUS CES 2021 keynote in 8 minutes

Take a peek at new laptops and a coffee cup-sized wireless projector.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

While ASUS ROG’s CES presentation was all about PC gaming, its parent company's keynote was a bit broader in scope. As you might expect, ASUS showed off a number of laptops, including the rugged Chromebook CX9 and the updated dual-screen ZenBook Duo 14 and Pro Duo 15 OLED

ASUS also unveiled its ProArt PA148 display and the ZenBeam Latte, a wireless projector and speaker that's about the size of a venti coffee cup. You can catch up on all the highlights from ASUS' time on the virtual stage with our slimmed-down, eight-minute video.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

In this article: asus, supercut, chromebook, zenbook, ces2021, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Intel CEO Bob Swan steps down after just two years on the job

Intel CEO Bob Swan steps down after just two years on the job

View
Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

View
CD Projekt Red co-founder apologizes for the sorry state of 'Cyberpunk 2077'

CD Projekt Red co-founder apologizes for the sorry state of 'Cyberpunk 2077'

View
ASUS' ZenBeam Latte is a coffee cup-sized portable projector

ASUS' ZenBeam Latte is a coffee cup-sized portable projector

View
Google's new Assistant feature is an incognito mode for smart speakers

Google's new Assistant feature is an incognito mode for smart speakers

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr