Watch the ASUS CES 2021 keynote in 8 minutes

While ASUS ROG’s CES presentation was all about PC gaming, its parent company's keynote was a bit broader in scope. As you might expect, ASUS showed off a number of laptops, including the rugged Chromebook CX9 and the updated dual-screen ZenBook Duo 14 and Pro Duo 15 OLED.

ASUS also unveiled its ProArt PA148 display and the ZenBeam Latte, a wireless projector and speaker that's about the size of a venti coffee cup. You can catch up on all the highlights from ASUS' time on the virtual stage with our slimmed-down, eight-minute video.