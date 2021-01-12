Latest in Gear

Watch the ASUS ROG CES 2021 keynote in 12 minutes

The Republic of Gamers had a lot of new PC hardware to show off during CES 2021.
ASUS ROG is completely focused on delivering products designed for PC gamers, and for CES 2021 the company didn’t disappoint. It revealed the new ROG Flow X13, which is an ultraportable laptop that has extra gaming power when you need it thanks to an XG Mobile external graphics card. Meanwhile, the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE updated its dual-screen laptop design with AMD hardware and some refinements to the cooling.

In our highlights-only edition of ASUS ROG’s CES 2021 presentation, you can also get a look at the peripherals it’s bringing to market this year, from keyboards to 4K monitors.

