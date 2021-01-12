Latest in Gear

Image credit:

The future of gaming laptops with ASUS ROG

It's never been a better time to buy a gaming laptop.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
1h ago
Comments
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Now that we’ve got new NVIDIA RTX 30-series GPUs and AMD’s Ryzen 5000 chips on the way, it’s a great time to be in the market for a gaming laptop. To see where ASUS ROG is headed, we chatted with Jeff Kampman, part of the company’s technical marketing team. He dives into the ROG Flow x13, the company’s first convertible gaming notebook with an optional eGPU, as well as how ASUS is approaching dual screen devices.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

In this article: ces2021, ASUS, ASUS ROG, Jeff Kampman, ROG Flow X13, dual screens, gaming laptops, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

LG's entry-level A1 OLED TVs should be its cheapest yet

LG's entry-level A1 OLED TVs should be its cheapest yet

View
Presenting the Best of CES 2021 finalists!

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 finalists!

View
Startup claims its new wearable can monitor blood sugar without needles

Startup claims its new wearable can monitor blood sugar without needles

View
Razer's wild concepts: A smart mask and a gaming chair with a 60" OLED

Razer's wild concepts: A smart mask and a gaming chair with a 60" OLED

View
ASUS' new 32-inch monitor can handle 4K 120Hz games on next-gen consoles

ASUS' new 32-inch monitor can handle 4K 120Hz games on next-gen consoles

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr