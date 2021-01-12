The future of gaming laptops with ASUS ROG

Now that we’ve got new NVIDIA RTX 30-series GPUs and AMD’s Ryzen 5000 chips on the way, it’s a great time to be in the market for a gaming laptop. To see where ASUS ROG is headed, we chatted with Jeff Kampman, part of the company’s technical marketing team. He dives into the ROG Flow x13, the company’s first convertible gaming notebook with an optional eGPU, as well as how ASUS is approaching dual screen devices.