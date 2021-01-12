NVIDIA’s RTX 30 series GPUs are heading to laptops on January 26th

After a not-so-subtle tease, NVIDIA confirmed on Tuesday that it’s RTX 30 series GPUs are making their way to laptops. As of today, the company’s Ampere notebook lineup is made of three GPUs: the RTX 3060, RTX 3070 and RTX 3080.
According to NVIDIA, the laptop version of the RTX 3060 can deliver performance in the ballpark of 90 frames per second at 1080p and ultra settings in games like Fortnite, and will be available in laptops that start at $999. Meanwhile, the RTX 3070, which will be available in laptops that start at $1299, will deliver 90 frames per second at 1440p. Lastly, there’s the RTX 3080. NVIDIA says its top-of-the-line laptop GPU can render games at more than 100 frames per second at 1440p. At the end of its presentation, NVIDIA showed off a 3080-equipped version of the Razer Blade 15 outputting Microsoft Flight Simulator to three different displays.