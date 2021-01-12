NVIDIA’s RTX 30 series GPUs are heading to laptops on January 26th

Outside of performance enhancements, the new graphics cards come with improvements to NVIDIA’s existing Max-Q technologies. Those include new versions of the company’s Dynamic Boost and Whisper Mode features. In the case of the latter, the company says it has redesigned it from the ground up to make it better at keeping your laptop quiet. Each RTX 30-equipped laptop will come with custom settings suited to its unique thermal profile, and you’ll be able to choose between different acoustic levels.

The GPUs also include a feature called Resizable BAR that lets the CPU access all of the GPU’s memory at once, which NVIDIA says leads to performance improvements in games. The feature is also on its way to existing RTX 30 desktop GPUS thanks to forthcoming VBIOS updates from NVIDIA’s board partners. Of course, you’ll also have access to NVIDIA’s near-magical DLSS tech, which uses AI to deliver performance improvements at more demanding resolutions.

NVIDIA said the first RTX 3080- and RTX 3070-equipped laptops will be available to buy starting on January 26th, with RTX 3060 laptops to follow at a later date. The company also said this launch will be one of its biggest to date, with more than 70 RTX 30 series-equipped laptops on their way from the company’s OEM partners. With CES underway, we expect we’ll see many of the first RTX 30 gaming laptops detailed over the next few days.