Image credit: NVIDIA

NVIDIA’s RTX 30 series GPUs are heading to laptops on January 26th

Say hello to the RTX 3060, RTX 3070 and RTX 3080.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
37m ago
After a not-so-subtle tease, NVIDIA confirmed on Tuesday that it’s RTX 30 series GPUs are making their way to laptops. As of today, the company’s Ampere notebook lineup is made of three GPUs: the RTX 3060, RTX 3070 and RTX 3080. 

According to NVIDIA, the laptop version of the RTX 3060 can deliver performance in the ballpark of 90 frames per second at 1080p and ultra settings in games like Fortnite, and will be available in laptops that start at $999. Meanwhile, the RTX 3070, which will be available in laptops that start at $1299, will deliver 90 frames per second at 1440p. Lastly, there’s the RTX 3080. NVIDIA says its top-of-the-line laptop GPU can render games at more than 100 frames per second at 1440p. At the end of its presentation, NVIDIA showed off a 3080-equipped version of the Razer Blade 15 outputting Microsoft Flight Simulator to three different displays.

Outside of performance enhancements, the new graphics cards come with improvements to NVIDIA’s existing Max-Q technologies. Those include new versions of the company’s Dynamic Boost and Whisper Mode features. In the case of the latter, the company says it has redesigned it from the ground up to make it better at keeping your laptop quiet. Each RTX 30-equipped laptop will come with custom settings suited to its unique thermal profile, and you’ll be able to choose between different acoustic levels.

The GPUs also include a feature called Resizable BAR that lets the CPU access all of the GPU’s memory at once, which NVIDIA says leads to performance improvements in games. The feature is also on its way to existing RTX 30 desktop GPUS thanks to forthcoming VBIOS updates from NVIDIA’s board partners. Of course, you’ll also have access to NVIDIA’s near-magical DLSS tech, which uses AI to deliver performance improvements at more demanding resolutions.

NVIDIA said the first RTX 3080- and RTX 3070-equipped laptops will be available to buy starting on January 26th, with RTX 3060 laptops to follow at a later date. The company also said this launch will be one of its biggest to date, with more than 70 RTX 30 series-equipped laptops on their way from the company’s OEM partners. With CES underway, we expect we’ll see many of the first RTX 30 gaming laptops detailed over the next few days.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

In this article: ces2021, Nvidia, RTX 30 Series, laptops, personal computing, Laptop, gpu, Ampere, RTX 3080, RTX 3070, RTX 3060, news, gaming, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
