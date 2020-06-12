Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASUS

ASUS announces a trio of WiFi 6-capable mesh routers for $300

Google and Amazon's non-WiFi 6 mesh routers are in the same price range.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
38m ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ASUS ZenWiFi AX Mini XD4
ASUS

Over the last year, we’ve seen a variety of WiFi 6 routers and mesh systems make their way out to consumers, but few have been as affordable as the ZenWiFi AX Mini (XD4) three-piece bundle ASUS announced today. At $300, ASUS has priced its latest mesh router between Amazon's entry-level Eero system and Google's Nest WiFi, the three-packs for which cost $249 and $349 when they're not on sale. Notably, neither of those two systems include WiFi 6 support. For the most part, you’ve had to pay significantly more to get mesh routers with WiFi 6. For instance, the Orbi system Netgear announced last year costs $700.  

For the price, ASUS also didn't cut a lot of corners with the AX Mini. Working together, the three units can provide 4,800 square feet of coverage, and speeds of up to 1,201Mbps over a 5GHz connection. They also come with full support for OFDMA, a WiFi 6 feature that allows the router to portion a single channel to serve multiple devices simultaneously. However, they’re still missing some features you'll find on more expensive routers. For instance, none of the three devices are tri-band routers, so they can't use an additional frequency band to communicate. That's a feature that can help limit congestion on the busier 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. Additionally, none of the three devices come with a multigigabit WAN port, making them less future-proof than some other routers on the market.     

You can buy the ZenWiFi AX Mini (XD4) in a three-pack starting today. The devices are only available in white at the moment, but ASUS plans to sell them in a charcoal color as well later in the year.    

In this article: WiFi 6, ASUS, network, internet, mesh, personal computing, WiFi, router, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
EA officially announces 'Star Wars: Squadrons' following leak

EA officially announces 'Star Wars: Squadrons' following leak

View
It doesn’t matter what the PS5 looks like

It doesn’t matter what the PS5 looks like

View
'Stray' is a futuristic cat simulator for PS4 and PS5

'Stray' is a futuristic cat simulator for PS4 and PS5

View
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition loses the disc drive

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition loses the disc drive

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr