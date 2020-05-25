Latest in Gear

Image credit: Daniel Cooper/Engadget

Save $70 on a Nest WiFi bundle at Best Buy and the Google Store

Home Depot and Bed Bath and Beyond have also discounted the pack.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google Nest WiFi
Daniel Cooper/Engadget

If WiFi coverage in your home is spotty in some parts, you may want to look into a mesh router system. Luckily, a pretty good one is on sale at the moment. Bed Bath and Beyond and Best Buy have discounted the Google Nest WiFi router and access point bundle to $199. The pack is also available for the same price at Home Depot and the Google Store. Usually, you can expect to pay about $269 for the bundle, but the current discount matches one of the best prices we've seen for the system this year.

Buy Google Nest WiFi at Best Buy - $199

Buy Google Nest WiFi at Bed Bath and Beyond - $199

If you've been following our deals coverage, you may recall that we highlighted a similar promotion from Amazon last week. To avoid any confusion, here's how they differ: the two-pack Amazon is selling for $239 features two routers, instead of a router and access point. Practically speaking, the less expensive bundle gets you slightly less coverage -- approximately 3,800 square feet instead of 4,400 square feet. Unless you need all the coverage you can get, it's probably best to save the extra $40 and go for the more affordable bundle.    

Engadget's Daniel Cooper awarded the Google Nest WiFi a score of 84 when he reviewed the device last fall. Google's latest mesh router system is easy to set up. It also has an attractive design that won't have you hiding it behind some shelves. Additionally, the access points double as speakers with Google Assistant built-in. Whether that's a pro or a con will depend on how you feel about opening your home to digital assistants. One definite drawback is that the system doesn't support the latest WiFi 6 standard, so you'll probably end up looking at another pricey upgrade for your WiFi setup sooner rather than later. At $200, however, the Google Nest WiFi is a compelling option, particularly if your home would benefit from a mesh system. 

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

  

In this article: engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, google, nest, Nest WiFi, home, mesh wifi, gadgetry, gadgets, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Space Station receives the last of NASA's science racks after 19 years

Space Station receives the last of NASA's science racks after 19 years

View
Astronomers spot a strange, first-of-its-kind asteroid near Jupiter

Astronomers spot a strange, first-of-its-kind asteroid near Jupiter

View
Texas Instruments makes it harder to run programs on its calculators

Texas Instruments makes it harder to run programs on its calculators

View
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leaks hint at giant screens and S20 Ultra features

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leaks hint at giant screens and S20 Ultra features

View
Sony's flagship Xperia 1 II will ship in July for $1,200

Sony's flagship Xperia 1 II will ship in July for $1,200

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr