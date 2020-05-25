Save $70 on a Nest WiFi bundle at Best Buy and the Google Store

If WiFi coverage in your home is spotty in some parts, you may want to look into a mesh router system. Luckily, a pretty good one is on sale at the moment. Bed Bath and Beyond and Best Buy have discounted the Google Nest WiFi router and access point bundle to $199. The pack is also available for the same price at Home Depot and the Google Store. Usually, you can expect to pay about $269 for the bundle, but the current discount matches one of the best prices we've seen for the system this year.
If you've been following our deals coverage, you may recall that we highlighted a similar promotion from Amazon last week. To avoid any confusion, here's how they differ: the two-pack Amazon is selling for $239 features two routers, instead of a router and access point. Practically speaking, the less expensive bundle gets you slightly less coverage -- approximately 3,800 square feet instead of 4,400 square feet. Unless you need all the coverage you can get, it's probably best to save the extra $40 and go for the more affordable bundle.
Engadget's Daniel Cooper awarded the Google Nest WiFi a score of 84 when he reviewed the device last fall. Google's latest mesh router system is easy to set up. It also has an attractive design that won't have you hiding it behind some shelves. Additionally, the access points double as speakers with Google Assistant built-in. Whether that's a pro or a con will depend on how you feel about opening your home to digital assistants. One definite drawback is that the system doesn't support the latest WiFi 6 standard, so you'll probably end up looking at another pricey upgrade for your WiFi setup sooner rather than later. At $200, however, the Google Nest WiFi is a compelling option, particularly if your home would benefit from a mesh system.
