AT&T's cord-cutting TV Now service is no longer accepting signups

AT&T is killing off its skinny bundle AT&T TV Now service, less than 18 months after its introduction as a replacement for DirectTV Now. New customers can no longer sign up for the bundle, though existing users will be able to continue to use the service without disruptions, a spokesperson told Variety.
Users going to the AT&T TV Now site are now directed to sign up for AT&T TV, which has brought over some features from the now defunct service. “We’re bringing more value and simplicity by merging these two streaming services into a single AT&T TV experience,” AT&T’s senior VP of marketing Vince Torres told Variety.