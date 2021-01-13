AT&T's cord-cutting TV Now service is no longer accepting signups

To that end, it has eliminated the annual contract requirement for AT&T TV, and you’re no longer required to use AT&T’s own hardware. Rather, you’ll be able to use third-party devices, including a 4K Apple TV or Roku Streaming Stick 3800RT.

The main downside is that prices are considerably higher. The new service starts at $70 for a basic package with 65+ channels and goes up to $95 for 130+ channels “including regional sports networks,” according to AT&T’s website. That’s double AT&T TV Now’s price at launch, although it has climbed since then to the latest starting price of $55 per month with 45-plus channels.

AT&T TV Now, originally DirecTV Now, started off strongly in 2016, eventually leading the cord-cutting market by 2018. Due to extra costs in delivering content, however, it was forced to ramp up prices and by early 2019, the base price had jumped and the number of live channels cut considerably. By September 2020, the service had just an eight percent market share, far behind Hulu+ Live TV with 34 percent and YouTube TV with 26 percent, according to Antenna.