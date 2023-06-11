AT&T starts using Google's Jibe platform for RCS messages The migration means new RCS features will be available on AT&T devices as soon as they're ready.

AT&T has supported RCS messaging on Android phones since 2021 . But if you ask some of the carrier’s customers , the experience hasn’t always been great, with interoperability between different devices sometimes not working as expected . That’s about to change. Over the weekend, Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google’s senior vice president of Android, tweeted (via Android Police ) that AT&T is migrating its RCS backend to Google’s own Jibe platform. Per Lockheimer, the change means AT&T customers will get the latest RCS features “instantly.” It should also resolve any lingering interoperability issues between AT&T phones and devices on different networks.

Today I'm excited to share that we're working with AT&T to accelerate adoption of the RCS standard, and that AT&T's default Android messaging will now be via the Jibe platform, so their users will get the latest RCS features instantly. — Hiroshi Lockheimer (@lockheimer) June 9, 2023

AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile have been committed to RCS since forming the Cross Carrier Messaging Initiative in 2019 , but it was only after announcing the end of that partnership in 2021 , and Google becoming more directly involved with pushing the platform, that RCS began finding a foothold in the US. In 2021, T-Mobile became the first carrier to commit to preloading Google Messages on its Android devices. A year later, Verizon did the same .