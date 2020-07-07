Audi wants to give prospective buyers of its electric Q4 SUVs plenty of options, so it has just unveiled the Q4 Sportback E-Tron concept — a “sexy back” coupé version of the Q4 E-Tron SUV it unveiled last year. The two vehicles will share Audi’s modular electrification platform (MEB), meaning the Sportback will pack an 82 kWh battery with 280 miles (WLPT) of range. It also shares the same 225kW electric powertrain that can propel it from 0-62 mph in 6.3 seconds.
The interior, lighting, modeled fenders, large 22-inch wheels and other features will be the same on both vehicles, too. However, where the original Q4 E-Tron gives off a rugged SUV vibe, the Q4 Sportback concept has a more refined, rounded look. The D-pillars at the rear also slope more, making the Sportback version look longer, Audi noted.