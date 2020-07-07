Audi

Inside, you’ll find a large-format heads-up display with a new augmented reality feature. That can display key info like GPS turning arrows “directly on the course of the road,” Audi said. It also offers a 12.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment and vehicle functions, with a strip of buttons below the A/C for control.

Both Q4 E-Tron vehicles are smaller and considerably cheaper than the original E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback EVs. They can go farther on a charge, to boot, as the original Sportback E-Tron is only rated for 270 miles (max) by WLPT standards. The quattro all-wheel drive Q4 Sportback versions will go 280 miles, while the rear-wheel drive versions will be rated for up to 311 miles, again by WLPT standards (EPA ratings will be considerably less).

Audi hasn’t released pricing for the Q4 Sportback E-Tron yet. However, the regular Q4 E-Tron model is expected to cost in the neighborhood of $45,000, so the Sportback version should be around that price too. That’s a full $30,000 less than the regular E-Tron, and puts the Q4 Sportback E-Tron into the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y price category. While it won’t match those vehicles in terms of range, Audi buyers can probably expect a higher level of build quality.