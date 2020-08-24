Audible has a new, cheaper plan (if you can do without the book credits)

Audible is introducing a cheaper plan that includes access to its exclusive audio content. With the $7.95/month Audible Plus plan, you'll get unlimited access to over 68,000 hours of material from more than 11,000 titles, including podcasts, audiobooks and Audible Originals. Those include documentaries, comedy, selections from Audible Theater, content for kids and more.

Audible Plus will be ad-free for the time being, and Audible will even strip ads from some third-party podcasts, according to The Verge. More exclusive content will be added in the coming weeks, including a podcast about the lasting impact of the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan.