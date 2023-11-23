Audible Premium Plus is only $6 for the first four months in an Amazon Black Friday deal

Nearly 30 years after Amazon started as an online bookseller, products like the Kindle and services like Audible have kept quite an emphasis on reading. Now, in the lead-up to Black Friday (which Amazon also really focuses on), the company is running a massive sale on Audible subscriptions. Audible Premium Plus is currently 60 percent off — dropping to $6 per month from $15. Plus, it comes with a $20 Audible credit. It's even cheaper than the basic Audible Plus plan, which costs $8 per month.

Audible is a great digital gift to get friends or family if you're not going to see them in person this holiday season. Audible's Premium Plus subscription comes with one credit every month to purchase a new or best-selling title. It also has thousands of included titles you can download anytime — including podcasts and Audible originals — and exclusive sales for members.

The deal covers the first four months of the subscription before returning to $15 per month — though you can cancel any time. You also have until Monday, November 27, to participate (it's Audible, so it's not like you have to worry about stock running out). After that, the best deal is an Annual Premium Plus Plan, which, at $150 for the year, saves you $30.

