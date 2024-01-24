Aviate Audio Multiverse Player Edition is a $349 'pedal store in a stomp box'

Last year Aviate Audio launched the Developer Edition of its Multiverse pedal — basically a plug-in host in guitar pedal format. Now, just in time for NAMM 2024, the company has announced the Player Edition of the Multiverse. The pedal is, for all intents and purposes, unchanged. Same basic design, same processor under the hood (a 600MHz Cortex M7), it's just cheaper now at $349, and presumably won't have access to some of the developer focused tools.

The pedal itself has a small 1.3-inch OLED screen to navigate the UI. There are four programable push encoders, plus two programable foot switches. There's stereo 1/4-inch TRS ins and outs, an 1/8-inch TRS midi input on the side, two expression jacks and a USB-C port. While the Multiverse can be used with a standard AC adapter, it can also be powered over USB-C, which is pretty handy when loading new effects or testing out a patch.

To celebrate the launch of the Player Edition Multiverse, Aviate Audio is also announcing version 1.3 of its Multiverse Designer software, which will add support for impulse responses (IR) for speaker emulation. If you shell out the $349 to grab one of these customizable multi-effects pedals, you'll have access to a small, but growing library of effect plugins through the Multiverse shop (21 of them by my count).

They cover most of the basic effects you'd need on a pedal board, fuzz, delay, reverb, et cetera. There's even an emulation of a Klon Centaur, that's cheekily marked as being on sale for $0 with an original price of $7,999. Most of the effects currently in the Aviate shop are free, but there are a few that ask you to pay $5 or $10 for them. The set up isn't terribly different from what Mod Devices tried to do with its Duo line. Clearly Aviate Audio feels it can succeed where Mod struggled.