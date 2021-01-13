CES has blessed us with a three-webcam laptop

Thanks to the AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPUs, CES 2021 already saw the launch of several new laptops, but there’s actually one more machine which manages to stand out on its own. Hong Kong-based Nexstgo unveiled its upcoming Avita Admiror II, which is a laptop made with livestreaming in mind.
The first thing you’ll notice is that this notebook is equipped with a unique “ring light” running around the screen to offer “consistent, gently diffused lighting,” which should make you look a little more fabulous on your channel. Better yet, you’ll find not one but three built-in webcams on the Admiror II, which is likely a first for laptops. Together, these offer three zoom levels — “Close-up,” “Medium Close-up” and “Wider Shot” — to make your video recording more flexible.