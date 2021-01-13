CES has blessed us with a three-webcam laptop

Nexstgo

Alas, that’s all we got in terms of specs; there’s no word on the CPU, GPU, screen resolution, webcam resolution etc. We can see some design cues — especially the hinge, the fingerprint reader and the generous trackpad — taken from the original Admiror, with the main difference being the larger speakers here to go with the integrated subwoofer system.

Nexstgo added that it has entered a strategic partnership with Loupedeck, maker of premium editing consoles, to somehow help simplify workflows on the Admiror II. The company refused to elaborate at this stage, but our guess is either the consoles are somehow optimized for the laptop, or that some of the consoles’ features will be baked into the laptop. We’ll keep an eye out for more info on this, along with a price and a date for this laptop, hopefully.

You might not have heard of Nexstgo until now, but you would most likely have come across VAIO. The former has been a licensee of VAIO in Asia since mid-June 2018, which allows it to manufacture and sell VAIO-branded laptops in markets including Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. On top of that, Nexstgo has its own consumer line under the Avita brand, as well as a Primus series for the B2B market.