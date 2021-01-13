Latest in Gear

Nexstgo

CES has blessed us with a three-webcam laptop

The Avita Admiror II also has a 'ring light' around the screen.
Richard Lai, @richardlai
1h ago
AVITA ADMIROR II
Nexstgo

Thanks to the AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPUs, CES 2021 already saw the launch of several new laptops, but there’s actually one more machine which manages to stand out on its own. Hong Kong-based Nexstgo unveiled its upcoming Avita Admiror II, which is a laptop made with livestreaming in mind.

The first thing you’ll notice is that this notebook is equipped with a unique “ring light” running around the screen to offer “consistent, gently diffused lighting,” which should make you look a little more fabulous on your channel. Better yet, you’ll find not one but three built-in webcams on the Admiror II, which is likely a first for laptops. Together, these offer three zoom levels — “Close-up,” “Medium Close-up” and “Wider Shot” — to make your video recording more flexible.

AVITA ADMIROR II
Nexstgo

Alas, that’s all we got in terms of specs; there’s no word on the CPU, GPU, screen resolution, webcam resolution etc. We can see some design cues — especially the hinge, the fingerprint reader and the generous trackpad — taken from the original Admiror, with the main difference being the larger speakers here to go with the integrated subwoofer system.

Nexstgo added that it has entered a strategic partnership with Loupedeck, maker of premium editing consoles, to somehow help simplify workflows on the Admiror II. The company refused to elaborate at this stage, but our guess is either the consoles are somehow optimized for the laptop, or that some of the consoles’ features will be baked into the laptop. We’ll keep an eye out for more info on this, along with a price and a date for this laptop, hopefully.

You might not have heard of Nexstgo until now, but you would most likely have come across VAIO. The former has been a licensee of VAIO in Asia since mid-June 2018, which allows it to manufacture and sell VAIO-branded laptops in markets including Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. On top of that, Nexstgo has its own consumer line under the Avita brand, as well as a Primus series for the B2B market.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

