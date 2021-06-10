'Axiom Verge 2' is coming to PlayStation 4 and 5

In addition to releasing on Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store as previously announced, Axiom Verge 2 will make its way to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Creator Tom Happ shared a new trailer during Thursday's Day of the Devs showcase revealing the game's Sony launch, as well as showing off the playstyle of new protagonist Indra.

Unlike Trace, the character you play in the first game, Indra fights using more of a melee combat style. You'll find a mining pick early on that you can use to attack enemies up close and later a short range boomerang. They also have access to a remote drone with its own set of abilities, and they can hack some enemies to turn them to their side.

However, the most significant tweak Happ is introducing with Axiom Verge 2 is that you won't have to beat the game's bosses to progress through it. The game will reward you for doing so, but it won't stop you from exploring the world Happ has created for players to discover. "If you prefer to run past them and keep exploring, that's a completely valid way of experiencing Axiom Verge 2," he said during the showcase.

Axiom Verge 2 comes out later this year.