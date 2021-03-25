'Back 4 Blood' is delayed until October 12th

You'll need to wait a bit longer than expected to play Turtle Rock's spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead . The studio and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have delayed the team-based zombie shooter Back 4 Blood from June 22nd to October 12th.

"Turtle Rock Studios is working hard to make Back 4 Blood the best game it can possibly be at launch and the team needs more time to do this," according to the developer. The studio and Warner Bros. also announced there will be an open beta this summer, so you might get your hands on it early. Back 4 Blood is coming to PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.