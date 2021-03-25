'Back 4 Blood' is delayed until October 12th

The spiritual successor to 'Left 4 Dead' was supposed to come out in June.
Kris Holt
03.25.21
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
March 25th, 2021
back 4 blood, warner bros, turtle rock, turtle rock studios, left 4 dead
Back 4 Blood
Turtle Rock Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

You'll need to wait a bit longer than expected to play Turtle Rock's spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead. The studio and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have delayed the team-based zombie shooter Back 4 Blood from June 22nd to October 12th.

"Turtle Rock Studios is working hard to make Back 4 Blood the best game it can possibly be at launch and the team needs more time to do this," according to the developer. The studio and Warner Bros. also announced there will be an open beta this summer, so you might get your hands on it early. Back 4 Blood is coming to PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

It's the latest in a number of delays for games published by Warner Bros. Harry Potter RPG Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights, which takes place in the Batman universe, were both supposed to arrive this year. They'll emerge in 2022 instead.

