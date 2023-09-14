Baldur's Gate III will be fully available for Mac users on September 21

Mac users who want to play Baldur's Gate III on their computers only have to wait a few more days: Larian Studios has announced that the full version of the game will be available for Mac on September 21. It has been available for the OS for quite some time, but as a limited, early access version. Fans can only play the first act of the game and can't go any further than what the developer previously described as "approximately 25 hours of self-contained content." Soon, Mac gamers will be able to continue playing until they reach the Moonrise Towers and until secrets are revealed in the third act.

Thank you from the fiery infernal engine we keep in place of our heart. ❤️‍🔥 We couldn't have asked for a better response to Baldur's Gate 3.



Patch 3 is coming September 21 with full support for BG3 on Mac.



Baldur's Gate III was initially released for Windows PCs on August 3 before it came out for the PlayStation 5 earlier this month. For consoles, it remains a PlayStation 5 exclusive, but not because the developer struck a deal with Sony Entertainment. What happened was Larian Studios couldn't cross a technical hurdle, preventing it from launching the game on Xbox at the same it came out for the PS5.

Microsoft has rules requiring developers to ensure that games released for the Series S and Series X have the same features. In Larian Studios' case, it couldn't make the game's split-screen coop feature work on the less powerful Series S. After meeting with Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, though, the developer was given permission to release the title for the Series S without the split-screen function but with cross-save progression between Steam and the two Xbox consoles. The Xbox version of Baldur's Gate III doesn't have an exact release date yet, but it's expected to come out before the year ends.