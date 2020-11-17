Bandcamp finally gets in on livestreaming music

Look, the pandemic has ruined a lot of things. Few of those things are more near and dear to my heart though, than live music. But as much as I miss live music, the musicians who actually play live music, miss it even more. If you make your living as a musician, chances are a good amount of your income came from live performances and touring. And without that revenue stream, many people’s livelihoods are in trouble — from the musicians, to the sound and lighting engineers, to the roadies. It’s impossible to wholesale replace that loss, but Bandcamp trying to offer an alternative with a new ticketed live streaming service simply dubbed Bandcamp Live.
It’s definitely worth noting that Bandcamp is a little late to the game here. Plenty of artists have taken to YouTube, Instagram and new paid services like Mandolin and Single Music to bring live shows to fans. But Bandcamp is clearly hoping its established brand and integration with artists existing pages will get people on board.