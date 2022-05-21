‘Big Hero 6’ sequel ‘Baymax!’ hits Disney+ on June 29th

Baymax!, the Disney+ sequel to 2014’s Big Hero 6, will debut on June 29th. Disney shared the release date on Friday, alongside a new trailer showing the loveable healthcare robot from the film attempting to help the citizens of San Fransokyo.

“In each of our six episodes, Baymax just wants to help someone—and a lot of times they don’t want to be helped,” said creator Don Hall. “He sets out to fix a physical issue that he’s identified, and in the process, gets to a deeper, more emotional place and can be almost transformative in that role.”

Baymax! is the second Big Hero 6 sequel following Big Hero 6: The Series, a 2D animated show that ran for three seasons on the Disney Channel. The new series will feature the return of Scott Adsit, Ryan Potter and Maya Rudolph as the voices of Baymax, Hiro and Aunt Cass, respectively.