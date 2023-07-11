The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals for 2023

Amazon Prime Day has begun, and it’s brought a number of TV discounts along with it. If you’ve been looking to pick up a new set, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day TV deals we could find below. While we don’t formally review TVs at Engadget, we’ve pored over reviews from users and other sites we trust to ensure you don’t waste your money. The TV market itself is in a bit of a transition period, so be aware that many of our picks are 2022 models that are close enough to their successors but cost much less. And if you don’t need a new TV, we’ve also included a few Prime Day deals on media streamers.

Samsung S95B

The 65-inch Samsung S95B is on sale for $1,598, matching its all-time low. Typically, this highly-rated set has cost an extra $100 to $200 in recent months.

The S95B’s QD-OLED panel combines OLED tech with a quantum dot layer, allowing it to deliver high contrast and wide viewing angles without sacrificing as much as typical OLED TVs in terms of brightness and color saturation. This means it should provide a rich image even in brighter rooms. It can also play up to 4K 120Hz, which is handy for the PS5 or Xbox Series X, but like all Samsung TVs, it doesn’t support Dolby Vision HDR.

The S95B is a 2022 model, so it’s on the way out in favor of the new S95C. The latter supports a faster 144Hz refresh rate and runs its ports through an external box, which makes the design thinner. Other reviewers say it can get a bit brighter, too. But the S95 currently costs $2,298 and $2,298 for a 55- and 65-inch model, respectively, and its upgrades don’t appear to be massive enough to justify that extra cost for most. If you’re in the market for a premium TV, the S95B should remain the better value while it’s still available.

LG C2

For a (relatively) more affordable OLED TV, the 55-inch LG C2 is down to $1,097, while the 42-inch model is available for $797. Neither offer is an all-time low, but they're each about $140 below their respective street prices. The C2 can't match the brightness and color range of a QD-OLED set like the Samsung S95B, but it still offers excellent contrast, deep black levels and wide viewing angles. It has four HDMI 2.1 ports that can play 4K at 120Hz, it supports gaming-friendly features like VRR and ALLM, and it comes in a wider range of sizes than the S95B. It works with all the major HDR formats, too, Dolby Vision included. It's just less ideal in a brightly-lit room.

LG has rolled out a new C3 model for 2023, but it’s pricier, and many reviews suggest it’s only a marginal upgrade outside of adding support for DTS audio.

Sony A80K

If the LG C2 goes out of stock, the Sony A80K is another commendable OLED TV. It's down to $1,098 for a 55-inch model and $1,498 for a 65-inch model. Both deals mark new lows: The former is about $250 off its recent street price, while the latter is a roughly $300 discount. The C2 is broadly considered a better option thanks to its superior brightness levels and two extra HDMI 2.1 ports, but the A80K still gets you the core benefits of an OLED display. It also runs on Google TV, which some may prefer to LG's webOS platform. Like the C2, you'll get the most out of it if you stay away from glare.

Sony’s 2023 follow-up, the A80L, should be a better buy when prices come down, but right now it starts at $1,698. At that price, most should be better off with the Samsung S95B.

Samsung QN90B

The Samsung QN90B is back down to $1,098 for a 55-inch model. If you’re looking for a smaller set, the 43-inch version is on sale for $898 as well. The QN90B is an LCD TV, so it can’t supply the near-perfect blacks and super wide viewing angles of an OLED panel, but it can get significantly brighter, and reviews say it provides better contrast than most non-OLED TVs thanks to its Mini LED backlight. There’s still no Dolby Vision, but it gives you four full HDMI 2.1 ports, 4K/120Hz support and multiple types of VRR. If you want a high-end TV for a room plagued by glare, it’s a good buy.

The new QN90C is out but costs much more, so again, last year’s set is still the better buy for now. If you opt for the 43-inch model, note that it has worse viewing angles than the larger variants but also supports a faster 144Hz refresh rate. That feature should be useful if you want a TV that can double as a gaming PC monitor.

Samsung The Frame TV

Samsung’s 55-inch The Frame TV is down to $988, which is a new low and about $450 off its typical street price. The Frame is a TV for those willing to trade some picture quality for classy aesthetics, as it’s designed to look like a piece of art you can mount against a wall. When you aren’t watching something, you can use it to display artwork and photos. A few pieces come included, while others are sold with a subscription. The Frame’s QLED panel lacks local dimming, so its contrast and HDR performance can’t really compete with the best options in its price range. It only has one HDMI 2.1 port, too. But the image is still far from poor, and its design does well to blend into a wall, as we’ve professed before.

Hisense U8H

For those on a tighter budget, the 55-inch Hisense U8H is a strong value at $600. That’s only $50 or so less than the price we’ve seen for most of the last few months, but it ties the TV’s all-time low. For the money, the U8H’s Mini LED backlight, quantum dots and full-array local dimming deliver impressive contrast, brightness and black uniformity. It supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and its two HDMI 2.1 ports can play 4K content at a smooth 120Hz. It’s still a step down from the premium TVs above, particularly when it comes to viewing angles. But at this price, it’s hard to top, and it should work in bright or dark rooms.

The just-released Hisense U8K, meanwhile, promises a 144Hz refresh rate and more local dimming zones, but it currently starts at $800, and we can’t say how much of an upgrade it is in practice just yet.

TCL 6-Series R655

TCL’s 6-Series TV is down to $650 for a 55-inch model, which is $50 off its usual rate. This is a close competitor to the Hisense U8H: Its contrast and peak brightness aren’t as strong according to reviews around the web, but it still performs well for the price, and it might be worth a look if you prefer Roku OS to the U8H’s Google TV platform.

Several of TCL’s 2023 TVs are down to new lows as well, including the 55-inch Q6 for $400, the 55-inch Q7 for $550 and 65-inch flagship QM8 for $1,200. None of these are really a one-to-one replacement for the 6-Series, though. The Q7 is the closest, but it lacks the 6-Series TV’s Mini LED backlight. The QM8 does have Mini LED tech, but it’s priced to compete with OLED and higher-end LCD sets. We’ve yet to test the new TCL TVs and reviews elsewhere are sparse, so consider this a PSA more than a full recommendation.

Hisense A6H

The Hisense A6H is down to $228 for a 50-inch model and $198 for a 43-inch set. Both deals match all-time lows. The A6H is very much an entry-level 4K TV, so don’t expect especially high contrast or rich colors compared to pricier options. There’s no local dimming, and it’s limited to a 60Hz refresh rate. But for this price, its picture is perfectly fine. The 50-inch model’s VA panel should be particularly decent in a dark room, though it’ll have narrower viewing angles than the 43-inch set’s IPS display. And while it can be sluggish to navigate apps, its Google TV interface makes it easy to find things to watch. None of this will blow you away, but as a cheap secondary TV, the A6H should do the job.

If you’re looking for a middle ground between the A6H and U8H, consider the Hisense U6K. It costs $500 for a 55-inch model and offers Mini LED backlighting, which is rare for the cost. Recent reviews say it delivers better contrast control and color volume than most TVs in its price range as a result, though it’s still limited to 60Hz and doesn’t have the widest viewing angles. It’s not priced any lower than usual for Prime Day, either.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series

Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED Series is on sale in several sizes for Prime Day, with the 43-, 50-, 55- and 65-inch models down to $380, $400, $430 and $600, respectively. Those match the best prices to date for the 43- and 65-inch sets; the other two are $30 more than their previous lows. You’d get the Omni QLED if you’re especially fond of Amazon’s Fire OS, as its useful voice remote, hands-free Alexa support and tight integration with Amazon services are like having a Fire TV Cube baked into the TV. (You can turn off the mics with a built-in switch.) Its picture quality isn’t bad, either, but reviews say its brightness lags behind competing models from Hisense and TCL.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is the top pick in our guide to the best media streamers, and right now it’s available for $35. While that’s $10 more than the lowest price we’ve tracked, it’s $15 below Roku’s list price and $5 less than the typical sale price we’ve seen this year.

The Streaming Stick 4K supports all the major apps and HDR standards, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG. Its compact design plugs directly into an HDMI port, while its remote has volume and power controls for your TV. The whole thing is quick to load apps, and for those with Apple devices, it also supports AirPlay 2. While Roku’s OS is blander than rivals from Google and Amazon, its grid-style UI is dead simple to navigate, and its search function does well to present shows from across streaming services.

Note that Roku also sells the Streaming Stick 4K+, which has an upgraded voice remote with a rechargeable battery, a lost remote finder and a headphone jack for private listening. (The Streaming Stick 4K can also do private listening, but only through the Roku mobile app.) The Plus model is better if you can afford it, but it’s not on sale as of this writing.

Roku Express 4K+

If you want a more affordable 4K Roku streamer, the Roku Express 4K+ is worth considering at its Prime Day price of $27. While that’s not an all-time low, it’s $13 off Roku’s MSRP. The Express 4K+ offers the same general experience as the Streaming Stick 4K, but it can’t plug directly into a TV, it doesn’t support Dolby Vision and it has slightly slower WiFi, so it may have more trouble if your internet is particularly finicky. The Streaming Stick 4K is the safer buy when both devices are on sale, but if you really want to save, this is a fine value.

Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K)

The Google Chromecast with Google TV is down to $40, which is a deal we’ve seen several times before but still comes in $10 below its list price. This is the runner-up pick in our buying guide: It’s getting a bit long in the tooth, but it’s worth grabbing over a Roku streamer if you want a device that’s more proactive about recommending shows you might like based on your viewing history. Compared to Roku OS, Google TV is centered more on content than apps (though it’s still easy to reach the latter), and it’s more nuanced when it comes to voice controls and searching for content. Naturally, it also works better with Google services like YouTube TV, though it doesn’t support AirPlay or Apple TV+.

Google makes an HD version of the Chromecast that outputs in 1080p but otherwise works like the 4K model. It’s not on sale now, but it’s a good choice if you like the Google TV experience and want to add streaming functionality to an older or smaller set.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $25, which is $30 below its list price and $10 lower than the usual sale price we’ve seen. This is Amazon’s fastest streaming stick, and its remote comes with Alexa baked in. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, and like the rest of the Fire TV lineup, it has just about all of the necessary streaming apps. Unlike the standard Fire TV Stick 4K, it includes a WiFi 6 radio, though you’ll need a compatible router and an unusually fast internet connection to see any advantage from that.

We generally prefer Roku’s and Google’s interfaces over Amazon’s Fire TV OS, which more aggressively displays ads on its home screen and prioritizes Amazon’s content throughout the UI. It lacks AirPlay support as well. But these issues might be easier to look past if you often use Alexa and Prime Video, especially when the upfront cost is this low.

Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite

The standard Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite are best used with older TVs, as they each top out at a 1080p resolution instead of 4K. Both lack Dolby Vision HDR – though they retain HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG – and can be more sluggish than the 4K Max when switching between apps as well. That said, the rest of the experience is similar. The main difference is that the base Fire TV Stick’s voice remote has app shortcuts and TV controls for volume and power, while the Fire TV Stick Lite’s remote does not.

Most people who really want a Fire TV streamer should just get the 4K Max, but if you want to upgrade an office or bedroom TV on the cheap, the Fire TV Stick is down to $17, while the Fire TV Stick Lite is down to $15. Both deals represent all-time lows.

NVIDIA Shield TV Pro

The NVIDIA Shield TV Pro is available for $170 this Prime Day, a $30 drop that matches the set-top box’s all-time low. This is the most niche player we recommend in our guide, as it released in 2019, still costs a ton and uses Android TV instead of the newer Google TV platform found on the Chromecast. We highlight it for gaming specifically, as its still-speedy Tegra X1+ chip plays well with NVIDIA's GeForce Now game streaming service and various Android games. If you’re looking to run a Plex media server or emulate older games, it makes sense there as well. The box itself is loaded with ports, and it uses upscaling technology to make 1080p content look crisper on 4K TVs.

It’s hard to call the Shield TV Pro a great value at this price in 2023, but if you’re an enthusiast who has had their eye out for a sale, this is a chance to save at least a little bit.

